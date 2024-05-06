Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Leadership

Building strategic agility

How to anticipate and respond to change in a volatile business environment

Paul Woerpel, President, Transformation Consulting Group
By Paul Woerpel, President, Transformation Consulting Group
Learn more about:
Paul Woerpel
Last updated

The pace of business is accelerating, enabled by technological advancements. Add VUCA to your professional vocabulary. We live in Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous times. It isn’t enough to adapt and evolve. Companies must anticipate and nimbly respond to ever-changing market dynamics and customer preferences. Those that fail to do so risk becoming obsolete. Strategic

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE