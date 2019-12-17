Bucks strike partnership deal with Captain Morgan

Fans can now expect to see Captain Morgan products available throughout Fiserv Forum thanks to a new official partnership between the Milwaukee Bucks and the national rum brand.

The Bucks announced the partnership on Monday.

As part of the multi-year deal, Captain Morgan specialty cocktails will now be served at the arena’s bars and at two portable locations on the upper and the lower concourse during all events, said Matt Pazaras senior vice president of business development and strategy at the Bucks.

Captain Morgan joins Absolut Vodka, Casamigos Tequila and Jack Daniel’s as other national liquor partners at Fiserv Forum.

“The power of these partnerships is how we can activate it away from the building,” Pazaras said. “Certainly at Bucks games or concerts when we have a captivated audience, but the real magic is when we can drive their business at bars, restaurants and retail. That’s when it really takes off.”

The brand’s national mascot, Captain Morgan, paid a visit to Fiserv Forum Monday evening to help announce the partnership and to interact with fans ahead of the Bucks’ game against the Dallas Mavericks. He surprised fans with seat upgrades and photo opportunities.

Captain Morgan is owned by London-based multinational alcohol producer Diageo.

“When fans walk into Fiserv Forum, they know they’re in for something special,” said Christina Choi, senior vice president of rum, gin and tequila at Diageo. “We are excited to meet those passionate fans and bring even more fun to the fan experience.”