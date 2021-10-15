Bucks sign GM Jon Horst to contract extension

Following up on their 2020-21 NBA championship season, and just days before the start of the 2021-22 regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks announced today that the team has signed general manager Jon Horst to a multi-year contract extension. Details were not disclosed.

Horst became the Bucks general manager in 2017. Prior to signing the contract extension, he had only one year left on his contract, according to a report from ESPN.

In Horst’s four seasons as general manager, the Bucks have made the playoffs all four seasons, which included two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and last year’s NBA championship, the first for the Bucks since 1971.

The 2021-22 season will be Horst’s 14th season with the Bucks after previously serving as director of basketball operations from 2008 until his promotion to general manager in 2017.

“Jon’s preparedness, decision-making and leadership have been instrumental in the Bucks’ success during his tenure, and he has earned this extension,” Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a statement. “We appreciate Jon’s hard work and creativity and are excited that he will continue to lead our basketball operations for years to come.”

“I am blessed and excited to continue with the Bucks,” Horst said. “Thank you to Marc, Wes and Jamie for your continued confidence and trust in me and for giving us the resources to be successful. We have the best ownership in sports, and I’m humbled to work with you. I also want to express my deep appreciation to my great partners and friends, (Bucks president) Peter Feigin and Coach (Mike Budenholzer), as we continue building sustainable success in Milwaukee. My executive team, led by (assistant general manager) Milt Newton, is incredible, and I appreciate your support and dedication every day.

“To our players, I’m grateful for your trust, commitment, and belief, and for working incredibly hard to get better every day. You are the reason I get to live my dream, and my family and I are forever grateful.”