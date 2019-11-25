Bucks Pro Shop pop-up store returns to Bayshore for holiday season

Bucks Pro Shop on Saturday opened a pop-up store at Bayshore n Glendale.

The store, located adjacent to the Apple store at at 5727 N. Centerpark Way, will remain open throughout the holiday season, according to a press release.

It sells a selection of Bucks apparel similar to that of Bucks Pro Shop stores inside Fiserv Forum, including holiday and winter-themed items.

This is the second time the Milwaukee Bucks have operated a Bayshore pop-up store, which now occupies the 1,550-square-foot former Icing jewelry space. It first opened in May during the team’s playoff run.

The pop-up location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Bucks Pro Shop operates stores inside Fiserv Forum and has partnered with athletic merchandise retailer Name of the Game to sell its products at Southridge Mall in Greendale, Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and Brookfield Square in Brookfield. Name of the Game also had a store at Bayshore, but it closed earlier this year.

Bayshore recently embarked on a multi-million dollar project aimed at redeveloping the property.

As part of that project, which is slated for a late 2020 completion, Bayshore Town Center was formally renamed as “Bayshore.” It will downsize the mall’s retail space and demolish or convert existing buildings for other uses.