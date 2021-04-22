Bucks eyeing 250,000-square-foot commercial building and hundreds of residential units as next Deer District projects

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering: Eppstein Uhen Architects
Deer District rendering: Eppstein Uhen Architects
With a hotel ready to break ground this fall, the Milwaukee Bucks are planning out their next two Deer District developments: A large commercial building and more apartments. Bucks president Peter Feigin said the team…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display