Bucks announce partnership with manufacturer Wilo

Theon Wednesday announced a new partnership with German company. As part of the deal, Bucks warm-up suits and shooting shirts will feature a new Wilo patch. Wilo’s global headquarters are located in Germany and its U.S. headquarters are in Cedarburg. Wilo is a manufacturer of pumps and pump systems and water management company for the building technology, water and industrial sectors. It services global and national clients, including Fiserv Forum. [caption id="attachment_597776" align="alignleft" width="300"]Peter Feigin[/caption] Wilo will be the Bucks’ first global sustainability partnership, according to, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “We want to be the most sustainable district, building, arena in the world and (Wilo) will help us get there,” said Feigin. Wilo’s water pump systems have been utilized inside Fiserv Forum since the completion of its construction in 2018 under Fiserv Forum's build partner, Johnson Controls. “This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the new bond between a world-class German company and our very own championships home-team, the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Gov. Tony Evers. [caption id="attachment_597778" align="alignleft" width="300"]Jeff Plaster[/caption] The Wilo patch is the first to be featured on the Bucks' warm up jerseys and shooting shirts. "We've got two global brands joining together with a common social commitment and an ability to promote our brands," said, chief executive officer of Wilo USA. “We believe that there are some common values to making a sports team successful and making our business successful." Currently, in addition to Wilo, the Bucks have partnerships with Motorola, Arch Solar, Junipero Gin and Fiserv.