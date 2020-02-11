Brooks Brothers to open store at The Corners of Brookfield

Brooks Brothers will open a 3,800-square-foot store at The Corners of Brookfield shopping center this summer. The store will occupy a space at the southwest corner of High and Union streets across from Goodess & The Baker and L.L. Bean.

In addition, Bonness Skincare, which has been a tenant at The Corners since 2017, will move to a larger location in the shopping center on Lord Street, next to Anthony Vince Nail Spa and Lash Lounge. The move is expected to be complete in May. The store will be renamed Bonness Body and Face Med Spa.

Other previously announced new tenants expected to open at The Corners by mid-summer include Improv and Le Macaron. BelAir Cantina is finalizing its expansion plans. Tempur-Pedic opened a store at The Corners on Feb. 7.

The Corners will also add a 1,300-square-foot family lounge and mothers’ room later this year on the east side of the Von Maur store.

“It will be a great spring and summer as we welcome our newest tenants, including the first Improv comedy club in Wisconsin,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC. “These expansions and additions add even more diversity to our unique tenant mix and provide space and amenities to support family experiences and programming that our community is seeking.”