BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation has helped create more than 1,500 jobs, seed more than 70 startups

By
-
BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation Inc. business manager Fred Raasch, BrightStar executive chairman Tom Shannon and BrightStar executive director Todd Sobotka.

With entrepreneurship comes risk. It’s because of this risk that startup founders often find themselves in the conundrum of needing funding to support their work or research, but not having enough evidence to prove their idea is profitable in order to garner an investment. That’s where Milwaukee-based BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation has found its sweet spot.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display