Briggs & Stratton will begin layoffs at Burleigh facility in September

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton
is a few weeks away from beginning previously announced
layoffs at its Burleigh facility located at 3300 N. 124th
St. A total of 106 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the layoffs.
The company decided in March 2020 to move or outsource production of lawn tractors, residential zero-turn mowers, snow throwers and pressure washers from the Burleigh facility, which is just south of the company’s corporate headquarters.
The layoffs were delayed, however, with company representatives citing supply chain delays and the impact of COVID-19 among several other factors.
An Aug. 12 notice from the company shows that production at the Burleigh facility will cease on or about Sept. 30 and the winding down of operations is expected to be completed on or about Dec. 31. Layoffs are expected to start Sept. 30, beginning with 41 employees, and continue through the end of the year.
Briggs & Stratton sold the Burleigh facility earlier this year for $24 million.
The deal included three buildings in total, the main Burleigh plant and two smaller buildings located just east of it.
Briggs & Stratton filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 and later that year was sold
to New York-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners.
Also earlier this year, the company closed its Germantown distribution center
.