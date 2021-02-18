Briggs & Stratton extends Summerfest sponsorship

The new ownership of Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton has extended the Wauwatosa-based company’s sponsorship of a Summerfest stage.

Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Briggs announced on Thursday the new agreement, which continues a 23-year partnership between the organizations and is a nod to the company’s commitment to Milwaukee, following its sale out of bankruptcy to New York-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners last fall.

“We are grateful to Briggs & Stratton for their continued commitment to Summerfest, Henry Maier Festival Park and our community,” said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival. “Briggs & Stratton is a long-time sponsor of the world’s largest music festival and their new corporate leadership understands how the events held at Henry Maier Festival Park not only define Milwaukee’s identity as the City of Festivals, but also provide a substantial economic impact to the region.”

Briggs’ Summerfest sponsorship traces back to 1997 and includes naming rights to the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Miller Lite, located near Henry Maier Festival Park’s south gate. As part of Briggs’ last 10-year contract extension agreement in 2010, the company helped pay for a renovation of the stage, which made its debut during the 2011 festival.

“Briggs & Stratton has been a proud sponsor of Summerfest for many years; and under new ownership, our employees are enthusiastic about the company’s bright future. We are also excited to move forward as a strong employer and partner in the Milwaukee community,” said Steve Andrews, president and CEO of Briggs & Stratton. “Sponsorships such as the one we have with Summerfest that enhance the Milwaukee community remain an important facet of who we are, and we’re honored to continue this long-standing tradition of supporting music, entertainment, and all things Milwaukee.”

As part of the deal, Briggs & Stratton will continue to showcase its commercial and residential products at their on-site exhibit.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Late last year, Summerfest announced Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems would replace Harley-Davidson as a stage sponsor. The deal involves the former Harley-Davidson Roadhouse being renamed “Generac Power Stage,” along with several improvements to the stage design and operations.