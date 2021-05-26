Brewers to drop mask requirement for vaccinated fans

As of June 1, Milwaukee Brewers fans who are fully vaccinated by the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear face masks at Brewer games at American Family Field.

That’s the same day the city of Milwaukee will lift its COVID-19 health order and mask ordinance.

The Brewers will return to full capacity for American Family Field on June 25.

“As we move toward 100% capacity, we look forward to the return of policies that will enhance the fan experience throughout American Family Field,” said Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger.

Fans that have not received a COVID-19 vaccine will still be recommended to wear face masks at Brewer games.

In addition, as of June 1 fans will again be allowed to bring certain carry-in items including:

Bags with dimensions of 5” x 9” or smaller.

Sealed bottles of water, juice or soda (32 oz. or smaller).

Personal size food items (e.g., a sandwich, small bags of pretzels, piece of fruit).

Diaper bags and medical /family needs bags.

Also, cash will again be accepted at a limited number of concession stands at American Family Field. The majority of concession stands, as well as all portable kiosks and retail locations, will remain completely cashless, accepting credit cards and contactless payment such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.