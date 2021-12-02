Brewers manager Craig Counsell buys home on Oconomowoc Lake for $2.25 million

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has purchased a home on Oconomowoc Lake for $2.25 million, according to state records.

Through a trust, Counsell bought the two-story house in late November. The seller is Chapman Lake House LLC, which is registered to Wisconsin Securities Partners LLC in Milwaukee.

The home was built in 2002, according to village assessment records.

It has a total living area of 3,570 square feet, and includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and multiple fireplaces.

The 1.2-acre property also has approximately 145 feet of Oconomowoc Lake frontage, based on estimates using the Waukesha County GIS distance measurement function.

It was last sold in 2015 for $1.65 million.

Counsell played in the major leagues for 16 years, including 6 with the Brewers. He has been the manager of the Brewers since 2015.

Counsell is a native to the Milwaukee area. He grew up in Whitefish Bay and owns a home there with his wife, Michelle Counsell.