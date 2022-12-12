Breaking Ground: The Encore

By
-

Businesswoman Zuwena Cotton, founder and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based commercial trucking operation Legacy Transit LLC, has proposed razing the historic Grand Department Store building at 1101-1113 W. Historic Mitchell St. in Milwaukee to build a 55-unit, apartment building in its place. The five-story building would be constructed within the 22,669-square-foot footprint of the existing

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display