Breaking Ground: The Encore

Businesswoman Zuwena Cotton, founder and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based commercial trucking operation Legacy Transit LLC, has proposed razing the historic Grand Department Store building at 1101-1113 W. Historic Mitchell St. in Milwaukee to build a 55-unit, apartment building in its place. The five-story building would be constructed within the 22,669-square-foot footprint of the existing

The five-story building would be constructed within the 22,669-square-foot footprint of the existing building and would be an “inventive reiteration of the original historic building,” according to a project description.

Dubbed “The Encore,” the development would include 18,380 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The upper four floors would have the apartments. Ninety percent of the apartments would be affordable housing units available at below-market rates to qualified tenants, with the remaining 10% rented at market rates.

Developer: Zuwena Cotton

Size: Five-story building

Address: 1101-1113 W. Historic Mitchell St.