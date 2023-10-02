Breaking Ground: Pabst Farms mixed-use project

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Illinois-based Wingspan Development Group is planning a significant development on nearly 60 acres of the Pabst Farms area in Oconomowoc. The plans include a 320,000-square-foot innovation hub, 82,800 square feet of retail and office space, 171 apartments and 26,000 square feet of drive-thru restaurant space. Divided into separate but connected areas, the development includes spaces

Divided into separate but connected areas, the development includes spaces for a food hall and boutique-style retailers with amenities like outdoor games and a fishing pier.

“Our whole vision is pedestrian friendly,” Wingspan vice president of development Chris Coleman said. “We want our outdoor spaces to engage our residents, our tenants and our visitors. We want them to be used. We want them to be activated.”

Developer: Wingspan Development Group

Size: 59 acres

Location: Northeast of I-94 and Highway 67, Oconomowoc