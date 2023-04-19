Breaking Ground: New Johnson Controls building planned in Glendale

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Johnson Controls recently announced plans to construct a 105,116-square-foot building near its current headquarters campus in the City of Glendale. Planned for a site northeast of West Florist Avenue and North Baker Road, the two-story building will accommodate up to 250 employees, a company official said. The building systems manufacturer is working with Milwaukee-based Weas

The building systems manufacturer is working with Milwaukee-based Weas Development Co. on the project, which had worked with the company on an earlier plan to construct a 109,000-square-foot building on a 6.3-acre site at North Green Bay Avenue and West Civic Drive. Those plans were later dropped.

Construction is slated to begin in May and be completed by next June.

Developer: Weas Development Co.

Size: 105,116 square feet

Address: West Florist Avenue and Baker Road in Glendale