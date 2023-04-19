Breaking Ground: New Johnson Controls building planned in Glendale

Johnson Controls recently announced plans to construct a 105,116-square-foot building near its current headquarters campus in the City of Glendale.
Planned for a site northeast of West Florist Avenue and North Baker Road, the two-story building will accommodate up to 250 employees, a company official said.
The building systems manufacturer is working with Milwaukee-based Weas Development Co. on the project, which had worked with the company on an earlier plan to construct a 109,000-square-foot building on a 6.3-acre site at North Green Bay Avenue and West Civic Drive. Those plans were later dropped.
Construction is slated to begin in May and be completed by next June.
Developer: Weas Development Co.
Size: 105,116 square feet
Address: West Florist Avenue and Baker Road in Glendale