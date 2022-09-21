Breaking Ground: East Side apartment complex

Despite drawing opposition from a few dozen neighborhood residents, a proposal to construct a 55-unit apartment complex on land owned by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of North Hackett Avenue and Belleview Place…

Pitched by developer Michael DeMichele of DeMichele Co., the four-story, 55-unit development would include studio and one-and-two-bedroom units as well as 69 underground parking spots. It would be built on a grassy section of land and a surface parking lot that the church plans to sell to the developer.

As part of the project, the church plans to demolish and reconstruct the annex addition portion of its facility.

Developer: DeMichele Co.

Size: Four-story, 55 units

Address: 2618 N. Hackett Ave.