Brady Corp. adding dock doors to Good Hope Road HQ

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. is planning to add dock doors to its headquarters and manufacturing facility on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

The company says it has meanwhile abandoned previous plans to add nearly 25,000 square feet to the facility.

According to plans filed with the city, Brady Corp. had proposed building onto the southwest side of its roughly 193,000-square-foot facility at 6555 W. Good Hope Road. It also proposed adding three loading dock positions to the building’s east.

A Brady Corp. spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday afternoon the company chose not to pursue the building addition after filing its plans with the city earlier in the year. A public hearing scheduled for Monday’s City Plan Commission meeting includes the full expansion. The spokeswoman added the hearing would still be necessary for the new dock doors, which the company still plans to add.

The building addition was to “support growing demand for material and product storage,” according to plan documents.

“The decision to not move forward came after we looked at several other options and determined we could reconfigure our existing space and accommodate our needs without adding on,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

The project architect is Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects. The general contractor is Wauwatosa-based Selzer-Ornst Construction Co. LLC. Brookfield-based Pinnacle Engineering Group is the civil and landscape engineer.

The facility was first developed in 1985. It originally included 47,200 square feet of office space on two floors and nearly 105,700 square feet of light manufacturing space. It has seen a number of additions since then.

In 1995, the company received city approval to add surface parking to the south of the building, and in 2005 secured approval for an expansion of 95,500 gross square feet. This included a 60,000-square-foot expansion of the building footprint and 35,500-square-foot mezzanine.

Brady Corp. produces safety and identification products. It has 70 locations in 33 countries.

