Brady Corp. chairman retires, successor named

Conrad Goodkind has retired as the chairman of Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. and board member Bradley Richardson has been named the new chairman, the company announced today.Goodkind worked with Brady in a variety of capacities for 37 years, beginning as securities counsel for Brady's initial public offering in 1984. He served as the company's outside counsel for many years. Goodkind was a partner with Quarles & Brady from 1979 to 2009."On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Conrad for his strong leadership and dedicated service to Brady as chairman," said Brady Corp. president and chief executive officer J. Michael Nauman.Richardson has been a member of the company's board of directors since 2007. He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Avient Corp.; executive vice president and chief financial officer of Diebold, Inc.; and as executive vice president corporate strategy and chief financial officer of Racine-based Modine Manufacturing. Prior to Modine, he spent 21 years with BP Amoco serving in various financial and operational roles."I look forward to Brad's expanded role as the chairman of our board of directors," Nauman said. "Brad has significant experience as a leader in the manufacturing industry. Both myself and my fellow directors value his expertise and insight which have been apparent during his time serving on the board. With Brad's leadership, I believe we are well-positioned to execute on strategies to drive growth in sales and earnings over the long-term."Brady Corp. is a manufacturer of products for identifying components used in workplaces. Founded in 1914, the company has about 5,400 employees worldwide. Its 2020 sales exceeded $1 billion.