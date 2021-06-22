BoDeans, Little Big Town to play Am Fam amphitheater on Aug. 13

Country group Little Big Town and Waukehsa natives the BoDeans will play a special community concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds on Aug. 13.

The concert will be among the first held at the recently revamped venue, which is scheduled to open July 30.

“We normally host a concert each year as part of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship, which was held earlier this month in Madison,” said Jim Buchheim, American Family community and social impact officer. “Although we weren’t able to have the concert this year, we’re happy to be able to join our partner Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. to welcome Little Big Town and the BoDeans to this community concert, one of the first to be held in the newly renovated and reopened American Family Insurance Amphitheater.”

Tickets are available for $15, $30 and $50. All ticketholders will also receive a ticket for Summerfest that is valid for any of the nine days of the festival, Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

“Thanks to the generosity of American Family Insurance, we are able to offer the community a headlining show for an unusually low ticket price. We encourage our fans to join us and discover all the new amenities of the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival., Inc.

Foo Fighters will perform the grand opening concert on July 30 at the amphitheater, which was originally scheduled to be unveiled during Summerfest 2020. The venue underwent a $53.1 million upgrade that included expanding its concourses, all new seats, additional restrooms, new food and beverage options and accessibility enhancements.