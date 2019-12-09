Bockhorst replacing Meeusen as Badger Meter chairman

Ken Bockhorst will replace Rich Meeusen as the chairman of Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc., the company announced Friday.

Meeusen was the CEO of Badger Meter from 2002 to the end of 2018 when Bockhorst took over the role. He will step down and retiring as chairman on Dec. 31, having held the position since 2004.

“I am proud of Badger Meter, my colleagues, and of all that has been accomplished together,” said Meeusen. “I’ve worked closely with Ken both prior to and after his appointment as CEO. I am confident that Badger Meter’s best days are ahead and that Ken will continue to do an outstanding job leading Badger Meter into the future.”

Bockhorst said it is an honor to be nominated as Badger Meter’s chairman and thanked Meeusen for his leadership and partnership.

“With Rich’s retirement, the Board of Directors will consist of 9 members, 8 of whom will be independent directors,” said Todd Teske, lead outside director of the Badger Meter board. “The Board’s corporate governance measures, including an independent Lead Outside Director with broad authority, annual director elections and a robust director nomination process, ensure that strong, independent directors will continue to effectively oversee company management, and the key topics of governance, strategy, risk, and integrity.”