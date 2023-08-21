Bob Dylan to play two Milwaukee shows in October

By
-
Bob Dylan. Image from Shutterstock.

American folk and rock music icon Bob Dylan will play a pair of shows, on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, at The Riverside Theater in downtown Milwaukee, according to an announcement today from Los Angeles-based entertainment company AEG.

The Milwaukee shows are part of the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour for Dylan, 82, and his band. Several additional North American tour dates were also announced.

Tickets for the Milwaukee shows go on sale on Aug. 25. Tickets are priced between $59 and $129.

The 2,450-seat Riverside Theater is owned and operated by the Pabst Theater Group.

 

Andrew Weiland
