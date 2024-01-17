Bluemound Road shopping center sold for $13 million

Bluemound Plaza, a 108,000-square-foot shopping center located at 19555 W. Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield, has been sold for about $13 million, according to state records.

The shopping center, built in 1988, is anchored by Best Buy and Aldi stores. Other tenants include: Game Universe, Mega Media Xchange, Floortech Interiors, Dollar Tree, Wild Birds Unlimited and a George Webb restaurant.

The 8.7-acre property was sold by an affiliate of Elm Grove-based Janacek Investment Inc. to Oconomowc-based Hilltop Investment Real Estate Inc., according to state records.

The property has an assessed value of about $13.8 million, according to Waukesha County records.