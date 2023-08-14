Blain’s Farm & Fleet names new president

By
-
Mark Hasting
Mark Hasting

Janesville-based retailer Blain’s Farm & Fleet announced today that Mark Hasting has been promoted to president and chief commerce and operating officer. “I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. It is my desire to continue to support the growth of Blain’s Farm & Fleet and the amazing associate family that works

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display