Blain’s Farm & Fleet names new president

Janesville-based retailer Blain’s Farm & Fleet
announced today that Mark Hasting
has been promoted to president and chief commerce and operating officer.
“I am humbled and excited to take on this new role. It is my desire to continue to support the growth of Blain’s Farm & Fleet and the amazing associate family that works together here,” said Hasting.
Hasting has worked for Blain’s Farm & Fleet for more than three years and previously served as chief commerce and operating officer. In that role, he has had responsibility for all stores and service centers, ecommerce operations, real estate, construction and facilities and the customer service center. In his new role as president, he will increase his responsibility to include demand planning and supply chain in addition to acting as a strategic partner to chief executive officer Jane Blain Gilbertson
in leadership of the company.
“This is a special place, and I have learned so much about leadership from Jane since joining the company,” Hasting said. “It is my honor to be a strategic partner to her and her family in continuing to help this amazing organization to thrive.”
“Mark always has the customer experience in mind,” said Sarah Gilbertson
, daughter of Jane Blain Gilbertson and the customer relationship marketing specialist at Blain’s. “He has proven that he really understands the Blain’s Farm & Fleet culture. I am so happy to have him take on a greater role within our organization.”
[caption id="attachment_574299" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Jane Blain Gilbertson[/caption]
Jane Blain Gilbertson will remain chief executive officer and sole owner of Blain’s Farm & Fleet and Blain Supply, Inc.
“We are at the point where it just makes sense for me to share more of the leadership responsibilities so that we can increase our capacity for continued growth,” said Blain Gilbertson. “I am extremely proud of the strong leadership team we have here at Blain’s, including Mark, and I have full confidence in their abilities to continue to guide this organization as a team, always focused on our neighbors, our associates, our strong vendor partnerships and our communities. Mark quickly earned our whole company’s confidence with his authentic care and vision and has shown he is a leader of real substance.”
Founded in 1955, Blain’s Farm & Fleet now has 45 stores located in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan. With Hasting’s promotion, this will be the first time a non-family member has take on the role of president of the company.
“My sister and I have made a commitment to keep Blain’s Farm & Fleet family owned. That is important to us and to the company culture,” said Nicole Gilbertson
, daughter of Jane Blain Gilbertson. “I remain invested in the future of this special company my grandfather and great uncle founded in 1955. The way we treat our associates like family and our customers like neighbors is at the core of our family culture at Blain’s. I’m confident Mark will continue to do a wonderful job of stewarding that culture as he moves into his new role as president.”
“It is not enough to survive as a family company, we must continue to grow and thrive,” Blain Gilbertson said. “Our future is so bright, and this promotion is one step toward achieving it.”