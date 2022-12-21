Black Husky brings back beer brewed using Milwaukee’s Christmas tree

Milwaukee-based Black Husky Brewing describes its “Sproose” beer as an aggressive IPA. The beer, which officially made its return this month, is brewed using boughs from the city of Milwaukee’s Christmas tree.

The creation of Black Husky’s Sproose IPA arose through a partnership with the city’s Department of Works Forestry Services Division. One dollar from the sale of each beer goes to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund, which helps pay for tree plantings throughout the city.

“This is more than just brewing a beer; it is an opportunity to enhance the community through the Urban Forestry Fund and also display creative uses of the city’s resources in a sustainable manner,” said Tim Eichinger, owner of Black Husky. “The bonus has been the story that each of the tree donors has.”

The beer, which is only available at Black Husky’s Riverwest location, has been selling quickly. A Tuesday post made on Black Husky’s Facebook page says the last of the beer has already been canned.

During the Christmas tree’s harvest preparation, Milwaukee’s Forestry division trimmed boughs to later be used in the brewing process.

“We are continuously looking for creative ways to fund initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Milwaukeeans. Black Husky has been an excellent partner in contributing to the Urban Forestry Fund,” said Jerrel Kruschke, commissioner of Public Works.

This year, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree was donated by Erwin Boehme, a 93-year-old U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and retired Milwaukee firefighter. The 31-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was harvested from his Washington Heights home on Nov.

