The Milwaukee-area manufacturing index for February was 61.07. When the index is above 50, that indicates growth. Passenger traffic at Mitchell International fell 61.9% in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to 2.6 million passengers,…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Already an Insider? Log In

The Milwaukee-area manufacturing index for February was 61.07. When the index is above 50, that indicates growth.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International fell 61.9% in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to 2.6 million passengers, down from nearly 6.9 million passengers in 2019.

Home sales in southeastern Wisconsin were upĀ 8.8% year-over-year, to 1,590, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

Wisconsin companies exported $20.5 billion in goods in 2020, a 5.4% drop from the prior year and the lowest annual total since 2010.

In 2020, 264,000 workers in Wisconsin, 10.2% of the workforce, were represented by unions, the highest level since 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.