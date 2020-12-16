Notable Heroes in Health Care: MMAC and Medical College of Wisconsin

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

Notable Heroes in Health Care Number of years working in your current industry:

Number of years with your current company/firm:

As businesses face unforeseen challenges, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce has remained steadfast in its mission to advocate for a better business climate and foster economic growth in southeastern Wisconsin and has increased its efforts to support and strengthen businesses.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical College of Wisconsin has partnered with the MMAC to help guide businesses, providing actionable information and expert advice through regular webinars and various resources.

“The MCW and MMAC partnership is vital to addressing COVID-19 as both a health crisis and an economic disruptor,” said Dr. John Raymond, Sr., president of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

During Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order, Raymond joined Tim Sheehy, president of MMAC, for daily webinars, providing updates on COVID-19 case numbers, PPE shortages and hospital capacity concerns, and answering audience questions.

Now biweekly, these webinars help people understand the realities of the pandemic and make informed decisions.

“The MMAC’s commitment to upholding science and promoting the expertise of health professionals brings immeasurable value to our community,” says Jay Williams, president and chair of the Medical College of Wisconsin board of Trustees. “While many ignore science, raising Dr. Raymond’s profile as a trusted source helps enable a responsible economic recovery.”

In addition to the webinars, the two organizations created the Smart Restart Toolkit – a health and safety checklist as well as other resources to maintain safety in the workplace and guidance on the pandemic’s mental health toll for business leaders and their employees.