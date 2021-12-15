Notable Heroes in Health Care: Culinary Team at Clement Manor

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

Clemont Manor’s culinary team plays an essential role at the Greenfield-based continuing care retirement community.

The 40-member team prepares meals for up to 200 residents across seven dining rooms. Over the past year, the staff had to change their dining experience model for the senior residents. Adapting to COVID-19 health guidelines, the team prepared meals in individual packaging and delivered them to each resident, while also ensuring all dietary needs were met, said Natalie Strade, Clemon Manor’s marketing and media specialist.

“The team believes in creating a dining experience that provides a healthy menu designed with input from our residents, meeting all the food group requirements, and understanding all residents’ dietary needs,” Strade said. “We also have a partnership with Clare Gardens in Burlington, an organic gardening project feeding the health needs for seniors in senior living facilities.”

Clement Manor’s executive chefs have joined the community’s staff following careers at the likes of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and Sanford Restaurant.