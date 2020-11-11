BizTimes Commercial Real Estate Conference to focus on 2020’s big issues

The two biggest issues that have dominated headlines in America during 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality, will be the focus of the 18th annual BizTimes Media Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference.

The free, virtual event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1-2:30 p.m. Click here to register.

The event will feature two panel discussions. The first will be about the impact that COVID-19 is having in the near-term, and will have long-term, on the Milwaukee area office market. The participants in that panel discussion will include:

The second panel will dig into the challenges that have made it so difficult to attract economic development and invest to Milwaukee’s lower-income neighborhoods, even as development has boomed in the downtown area and in some suburban communities. The participants in that panel will include:

The panel discussions will be moderated by BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland.

The BizTimes Media Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference is sponsored by CLA, Husch Blackwell and Johnson Financial Group. Event partners are the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW) and the Marquette University College of Business Administration’s Center for Real Estate.