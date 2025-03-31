UW-Stevens Point chancellor named as next UWM chancellor

Thomas Gibson, the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, has been named the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Gibson will succeed UW-Milwaukee chancellor Mark Mone, who will be stepping down effective July 1. Gibson will be the university’s 10th leader, the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents announced on Monday.

The board unanimously approved Gibson’s appointment to the role. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and the special regent committee for the chancellor search recommended Gibson to the Board of Regents.

“Tom Gibson has made a tremendous impact at UW-Stevens Point, and he will be an extraordinary leader for UW-Milwaukee,” Rothman said. “Balancing an enthusiasm for students with an ability to drive community and business partnerships, Tom is always moving forward. He will do the same at UW-Milwaukee and continue to build on its status as a top-tier research university.”

Gibson has served as chancellor of UW-Stevens Point since January 2021. During his tenure, UW-Stevens Point saw increasing enrollment for two consecutive years. The university created more opportunities for first year and graduate students, as well as received significant gifts, including: $10 million from Sentry Insurance for the new Sentry School of Business and Economics, donations of land for College of Natural Resources research, the Skyward Internship Center on campus and a faculty fellowship in cello and music studies, according to a news release.

“As a Milwaukee native with four degrees from UW-Milwaukee, where I also worked for more than 20 years, I look forward to Tom’s leadership of our great university,” said Joan Prince, regent and chair of the search and screen committee. “He understands what is important to students, creates a culture of support and purpose among faculty and staff, and develops trust with community and business leaders.”

Before leading UW-Stevens Point, Gibson was vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. At BGSU, Gibson worked to improve student success and increase student retention. Gibson also led student success efforts during his previous roles at Ball State University, York College, City University of New York in New York City, Queens College-CUNY and the University of Connecticut at Stamford.

Gibson’s salary will be $575,000, according to a news release.

“I’m honored and humbled to be appointed chancellor of UW-Milwaukee, and I look forward to working with students, faculty, and staff to collectively define a vision for the future,” Gibson said. “Students considering UW-Milwaukee should know that our faculty and staff are dedicated to your success, and I’ll be right there with them cheering you on.”

Mone said that Gibson has been a “terrific colleague” in the UW System.

“His experience and passion will serve what we have built at UW-Milwaukee well,” Mone said.

