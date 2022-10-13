BizStarts creates GoFundMe for Milwaukee food truck operator injured in crash

Milwaukee-based BizStarts is supporting one of the graduates of its BizStarts Institute through the creation of a GoFundMe campaign.

Devon Evans, the owner of food truck AJ Crunch and Munch, was the victim of a hit and run crash on Oct. 2. That crash left Evans with a broken neck. He is unable to work due to his injuries. This injury is combined with another devastating accident that occurred last August when Evans and his family lost their home because of a house fire.

The money raised through the GoFundMe page will help support Evans and his family as he recovers. The campaign has a goal of $5,000.

“Devon has a great work ethic and we are hoping this is a temporary setback until we can get him back on his feet,” said Frank Cumberbatch, chairman of the board of BizStarts. “He is one of BizStarts most promising food entrepreneurs and he is a beloved member of the BizStarts family. I hope the people of Milwaukee give with their hearts. Let’s turn something inspirational from this tragedy.”

A product of the Social Development Commission’s Culinary program, Evans opened AJ’s Crunch and Munch to help his family overcome their financial struggles. His food truck and pop-up restaurant has been serving Milwaukee and surrounding counties since February of 2020. To further the success of his business, Evans participated in the BizStarts Institute in the spring of 2022.

Evans is unsure how long his recovery process will take but is hopeful to be back at work in the next three to four months.

