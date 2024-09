Biz Lunch: The Edison

Address: 322 N. Broadway, Milwaukee Website: edisonmke.com Cuisine: Traditional American with a modern twist Chef: Darlene Vanmanivong Mood: Casual elegance Pricing: Lunch entrees, $12-32; Dinner entrees, $12-65; Cocktails, $9-15 The Edison brought its modern American menu and nostalgic feel to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward about a year ago, taking over a prime ground-floor spot inside the restored 1914 Commission Row Warehouse along the neighborhood’s main strip. It’s the latest concept by Milwaukee-based Benson’s Restaurant Group, operator of nearby Onesto, Blue Bat Kitchen and Smoke Shack. The Edison’s weekday lunch service is popular among local professionals, especially Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for large groups, according to general manager Patrick Erdman. “We are very happy to be part of a neighborhood, to be so centralized and close to so many downtown office spaces,” said Erdman, adding the space is equipped with Wi-Fi, USB plugs and outlets for any remote work needs. Between its dining area and speakeasy-inspired bar, the 5,300-square-foot restaurant seats up to 140 people, with additional seating on its outdoor patio. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are “always encouraged.” [gallery columns="2" size="full" ids="596673,596679"]