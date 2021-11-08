Biz lunch: People’s Park

Address: 337 W. Main St., Waukesha Website: peoplesparkwaukesha.com Cuisine: American contemporary Owners: Susie, Jim and Dan Taylor Mood: Friendly and inviting Pricing: Lunch and dinner (starters to entrees), $9-27 With its central location in the heart of downtown Waukesha, People’s…

With its central location in the heart of downtown Waukesha, People’s Park is a well-known destination for out-of-town visitors as much as it is for locals – and business diners are no exception.

Beyond the restaurant’s versatile menu, eclectic art collection and laid-back atmosphere, a big draw is its festive holiday decor. For Halloween, the three-story space is transformed into a haunted mansion with spider webs, skeletons and spooky lighting. For Christmas, it’s wall-to-wall tinsel, string lights and Santa Claus figurines.

“Especially for business meetings, if they have someone from out of town and they want to take them somewhere that’s unique seasonally, I don’t think you can find a better place than what we do here,” said general manager Garrett Fox.

Lunchtime traffic at People’s Park has been on the rise since early summer as local business professionals return to the office and resume in-person meetings. With two levels of seating, there’s space for both one-on-one meetings and large groups.