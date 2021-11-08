Biz lunch: People’s Park

By
BizTimes Staff
-
A favorite among the lunchtime crowd, Frankie’s Garden salad is named after owner Susie Taylor, who often goes by “Frankie.” It’s served with a choice of protein, house-made rice vinegar soy dressing and toasted baguette.
A favorite among the lunchtime crowd, Frankie’s Garden salad is named after owner Susie Taylor, who often goes by “Frankie.” It’s served with a choice of protein, house-made rice vinegar soy dressing and toasted baguette.
Address: 337 W. Main St., Waukesha Website: peoplesparkwaukesha.com Cuisine:  American contemporary Owners: Susie, Jim and Dan Taylor Mood: Friendly and inviting Pricing: Lunch and dinner (starters to entrees), $9-27  With its central location in the heart of downtown Waukesha, People’s…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display