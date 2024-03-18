Biz Lunch: Fitzy’s Cafe

424 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish BayBistro-style cafeKay DietermanModernized luncheonette with a warm, friendly atmosphere$11-19 [caption id="attachment_586705" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Left: The popular avocado and egg sandwich stacks freshly smashed avocado, fried egg, fontina cheese, pickled red onion, truffle glaze and arugula.Right: Fitzy’s is set in a bright, airy space where diners can sit at the counter or at a table – or take their order to go. [/caption] Modern taste meets local tradition at the new Fitzy’s Cafe on metro Milwaukee’s North Shore. The craft coffee bar and bistro-style eatery opened late last year within the historic Fitzgerald Pharmacy, featuring a chef-curated, all-day menu of made-to-order salads, sandwiches and lighter fare made with locally sourced and organic ingredients. Fitzy’s – named after the endearment given to the original pharmacy, which closed in 2019 after 65 years in business and was revived by new ownership shortly thereafter – leans into the nostalgia of a mid-century drugstore luncheonette while appealing to the ever-evolving expectations of modern-day consumers, whether they’re shopping for the latest health and wellness product or looking for a place to meet over lunch. “We really felt the responsibility to bring this back to the community. Not just bring it back, but bring it back better than it’s ever been,” said Tamir Kaloti, president of Milwaukee-based Hayat Pharmacy, which purchased and reopened Fitzgerald Pharmacy in fall 2022.