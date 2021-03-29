Biz compass: What gives you the most optimism about Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin’s future?

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Kendra Whitlock Ingram
Kendra Whitlock Ingram
Kendra Whitlock Ingram President and chief executive officer, Marcus Performing Arts Center “The resiliency of this community makes me optimistic for the future of the city, state and the Marcus Center. From our staff members…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display