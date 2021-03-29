Biz compass: What gives you the most optimism about Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin’s future?

Kendra Whitlock Ingram President and chief executive officer, Marcus Performing Arts Center “The resiliency of this community makes me optimistic for the future of the city, state and the Marcus Center. From our staff members…

Kendra Whitlock Ingram President and chief executive officer, Marcus Performing Arts Center

“The resiliency of this community makes me optimistic for the future of the city, state and the Marcus Center. From our staff members to local officials, the collective eagerness and support in safely returning to the local events and diverse programming our community loves is invigorating and motivating.”

Dan Voell Owner, Midwest Label Supply

“While the pandemic has been difficult for many, it’s been reaffirming to watch southeastern Wisconsin communities rally to support local businesses. This strengthening of local communities will snowball as young families in larger cities look to move to mid-tier cities with good job prospects, education, parks, food, and entertainment.”

Nikki Purvis Chief equity officer, City of Milwaukee Office of Equity and Inclusion

“I’m optimistic about Milwaukee’s future because there’s finally some authentic dialogue and action around equity and inclusion. The recent commitments to creating and lifting up a region for talented diverse professionals to thrive in, in southeast Wisconsin, makes me hopeful that our future leadership will be reflective of the community.”

James Schneberger President, New Berlin Plastics

“Wisconsin has a great reputation for business and leisure. We’re known for our strong work ethic, high quality educational institutions, and business-friendly climate. We believe these factors will continue drawing business and innovation to the area, while the wide variety of leisure activities will help attract and retain talent.”

Teresa Esser Managing director, Silicon Pastures

“The organizations that educate, mentor and inspire our region’s future leaders. In addition to the teachers who work at our excellent public and private schools, I am inspired by organizations such as Fiveable, Junior Achievement, Launch, Riverworks, Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Secure Futures, the Urban League, YES and the YWCA.”