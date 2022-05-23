Biz compass: What does worker flexibility look like within your company right now?

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Rebecca House
Rebecca House
Rebecca House Senior vice president, chief people and legal officer at Rockwell Automation “We have flexibility around where and when people work. Our hybrid workplace program allows eligible employees to work remotely about 50% of…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display