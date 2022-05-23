Biz compass: What does worker flexibility look like within your company right now?

Rebecca House Senior vice president, chief people and legal officer at Rockwell Automation “We have flexibility around where and when people work. Our hybrid workplace program allows eligible employees to work remotely about 50% of…

Rebecca House Senior vice president, chief people and legal officer at Rockwell Automation

“We have flexibility around where and when people work. Our hybrid workplace program allows eligible employees to work remotely about 50% of the time, depending on their personal and work needs. And our caregiver and parental leave benefits provide paid time off at important points in people’s lives.”

Ashley Gaare President, North America at SoftwareONE

“A flexible culture is about employees knowing their role and value and the company laying the foundation for an environment that allows them to perform at their best. SoftwareONE provides the tools that empower employees to be collaborative, creative and influential from wherever they work. The future of work is hybrid, and we’re excited to enhance our hybrid model with our new NORAM headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.”

Joelle Rosen Director of talent at gener8tor

“At gener8tor, we pride ourselves on granting complete worker flexibility to our 116 employees. As employees are spread throughout six time zones, we encourage flexible remote work and provide co-working spaces as well as unlimited PTO. This emphasis on work-life balance helps us attract and retain top talent.”

Jesse DePinto Co-founder and chief product officer at Frontdesk

“At Frontdesk, worker flexibility means being able to pick up your kids from school and spend the day with your dog by your side. It means adjusting hours to go to a doctor’s appointment or being able to work while you travel. Our remote-first culture allows our employees to work from wherever, on their schedule.”

Thomas Dean President and chief executive officer at Renaissant

“Renaissant is a fast-growing company. Flexibility is in our DNA from our products to daily routines, so much so that it’s a core company value. We seek adventurous people whose personality tends to fit this environment. We do not require specific office hours, and we allow work time flexibility; our base expectation is that daily plans will regularly change.”