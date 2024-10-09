Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Banking & Finance

Biz Compass: How do you see the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates impacting manufacturing in southeastern Wisconsin?

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
John Hazod
John Hazod
Learn more about:
BMOJohnson Financial GroupLandmark Credit UnionSpring BankWintrust Financial Corp.Brian MelterDavid AndersonHeather NelsonJim PoppJohn Hazon
Last updated

1 John Hazod Regional CFO, Wintrust Financial Corp. “The Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates by a half-percentage point should have a positive impact on the manufacturing industry. Lower interest rates directly benefit manufacturing companies by lowering interest payments on working capital lines of credit and reducing the cost of financing equipment purchases for

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.