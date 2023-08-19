Bird’s Eye View: The Fitz

Click here to continue to BizTimes

A long-vacant lot on Milwaukee’s East Side will soon have 55 apartment units.

Developers Three Leaf Partners and DeMichele Co. have begun construction on a four-story apartment building at 2624 N. Hackett Ave.

The development is one block away from the Downer Avenue commercial corridor that includes Nehring’s Sendik’s, True Value Hardware and Boswell Book Co., and several restaurants.

The apartment building will have a combination of studios, one- and two-bedroom units as well as a fitness room, clubroom, pet washroom and outdoor terrace. The building will have 69 underground parking spaces.

Construction began in May following a contentious rezoning process with a lawsuit from project opponents in the neighborhood, which was later dropped.

The developers expect the project to be complete in summer of 2024.