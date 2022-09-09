Biomat USA to close Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison plasma centers

Los Angeles-based Biomat USA, Inc.
, a portfolio company of Barcelona-based pharmaceutical company Grifols,
will permanently closing three plasma centers in Wisconsin region, according to WARN notices issued by the company Thursday.
The facilities that will be closed include a Milwaukee facility at 2126 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.; a Madison facility at 317 N. Henry St.; and a Kenosha facility at 2053 22nd
Ave.
A total of 145 employees from all three locations will lose their jobs. Layoffs will begin Nov. 11 and be completed by Jan. 19, 2023.
Biomat makes plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital pharmacy products. It also offers medical screening, physical examination and after care services.
Last, year a Singapore-based wealth fund agreed to invest $1 billion in the company
.
In a July 28 press release, Raimon Grifols Roura and Victor Grifols Deu, co-CEOs of Grifols, said the company saw plasma collections increase by 22%, trending above pre-COVID levels. This increase is attributed to the company’s new and recently-acquired plasma centers; greater plasma volumes from regular centers; and technological, digital, and operational enhancements.
“With a streamlined organizational structure and clear strategic focus, Grifols is well placed for the future as we continue to capture the strong underlying demand and drive innovation of new life-enhancing plasma proteins,” reads the press release.
The company did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment on the planned closures of the Wisconsin facilities.