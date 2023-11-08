Big gifts with big impact from 2023

Southeastern Wisconsin is home to generous individuals and companies supporting a wide range of causes in our community. While gifts of any size can make a big impact, here is a roundup of some of the biggest gifts from the past year, along with progress on major fundraising campaigns like those at the Milwaukee Public

Southeastern Wisconsin is home to generous individuals and companies supporting a wide range of causes in our community. While gifts of any size can make a big impact, here is a roundup of some of the biggest gifts from the past year, along with progress on major fundraising campaigns like those at the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

The Rep lands big gifts

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater announced plans in September 2022 to build a new $75 million theater complex to replace its existing one along East Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. The effort kicked off with Associated Bank signing on for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship. Since then, the campaign also landed a $5 million donation from the Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation, a $1.55 million donation from the Lubar family and a “generous gift” from Joe and Ellen Checota that resulted in the Powerhouse Theater at the complex being named in their honor. The exact amount of the Checota’s donation was not disclosed. The Rep also raised $1 million at its Curtain Call Ball, which was co-chaired by Dawne and Ray Manista, Diane and Clark Slipher and Jean and Rich Tennessen.

UW-Milwaukee's Joseph J. Zilber College of Public Health in The Brewery district.

Zilber Family Foundation strengthens public health support

In July, the Zilber Family Foundation announced a $20 million gift to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Joseph J. Zilber College of Public Health to support faculty excellence and student achievement. Joe Zilber, the founder of Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Zilber Ltd., donated $10 million in 2007 to support the development of the UW-Milwaukee Graduate College of Public Health.

The foundation doesn’t just make big gifts. In August, Zilber announced $3.7 million in grants to 21 Milwaukee-area nonprofits, including Capuchin Community Services, Community Warehouse, Community Water Services, Data You Can Use, Ezekiel Community Development Corp., Friendship Inc., Meta House, Milwaukee Christian Center, Northwest Side CDC, Revitalize Milwaukee, Riverworks, The LeadersTrust, United Community Center, UniteWI, VIA CDC, YMCA of Metro Milwaukee and YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Public Museum makes fundraising progress

The Milwaukee Public Museum continued to make progress in its fundraising for a planned move to a $240 million new building and campus on the northeast corner of 6th Street and McKinley Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. MPM is targeting $150 million in private fundraising to go with $45 million from Milwaukee County and $40 million from the State of Wisconsin. In addition to unveiling renderings of several exhibits throughout the year, major private gifts announced in 2023 included $10 million from the Kellogg Family Foundation, a $2 million commitment from former board member Ross Read and his wife, Mary Read, and a $1 million gift from the Culver family and the Culver’s restaurant chain. As of late October, MPM had raised $64 million from more than 250 philanthropists and organizations.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues after hitting fundraising goal

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre reached the first benchmark in its ongoing Sustainability Campaign fundraising effort, achieving more than $1.5 million in pledges for new and increased support for its next three fiscal years.

“More than 700 individual donors stepped forward to keep MCT going and affirmed the value of a theater committed to the local community,” said Marina Krejci, president of the MCT board of trustees.

In the face of a projected 35% operating deficit for fiscal year 2023, MCT’s Sustainability Campaign was announced in February and is intended to create a stable financial foundation for the company over the next three seasons. Later that month, MCT announced a $150,000 challenge match as part of the Sustainability Campaign to avoid closure outright.

“We could not have done this without the generous challenge match from Caran and Joel Quadracci, Donna and Donald Baumgartner, and the Herzfeld Foundation, each a visionary philanthropist committed to keeping Milwaukee’s arts and culture ecology rich and vibrant,” said Krejci.

