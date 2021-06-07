Big Boy franchise returns to Wisconsin after 26 years

The Big Boy restaurant chain will soon have a location in Germantown, ending the franchises’ 26-year hiatus from Wisconsin with its only location in the state opening at Jerry’s Old Town Inn, N116 W15841 Main St.

Jerry’s owners Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton recently signed a franchise deal with Warren, Michigan-based Big Boy LLC, which provides the restaurant partners with franchise rights for Wisconsin.

Hastings and Carleton say the new restaurant in Germantown will be the first of many Big Boy locations to open across southeastern Wisconsin over the next 3 years, according to a press release.

The Marcus Corp. previously operated more than 60 “Marc’s” Big Boy restaurants in the Midwest. All of the Wisconsin Big Boy locations shut down in the ’90s with one of the last restaurants at 3925 Durand Ave. in Racine closing in 1991.

The first location in Germantown will include retail space selling Big Boy merchandise and food, a museum of Big Boy collectibles, an art deco collection of Big Boy statues, nostalgic photos and social media interaction displays.

The restaurant partners also plan to operate two Big Boy food trucks, which will make appearances at local festivals and made available for private parties.

Signage on the restaurant suggests the Germantown Big Boy has partnered with MKE Brewing Co. to serve its craft beverages.

Big Boy in Germantown will have a soft opening on June 17 for Big Boy’s 85th birthday starting at 3 p.m. The event will include 85-cent Big Boy burgers with a beverage purchase, live music and a car show.

The new restaurant will officially open July 14th at 11 a.m.