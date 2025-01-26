Berghammer names new president

Butler-based Berghammer Construction announced that Kevin White has been named the new president of the company.

White succeeds Jim Parks, who will retire in December.

White joined Berghammer in 1995 as an intern, later became a senior project manager and spent 10 years with the company. He then joined Fiduciary Real Estate Development, where he served as a vice president and worked from 2005 to 2015. In November of 2015 he returned to Berghammer, serving as an executive vice president and principal, focusing on business development, preconstruction and project management across multiple sectors.

“It has been an honor to witness Berghammer’s steady growth and the positive changes within our company and the industry,” White said. “I am particularly proud of the strong relationships we’ve fostered between our field and office teams, making sure that the customer comes first in everything we do.”

Parks joined Berghammer Construction in 1999 as executive vice president of marketing and business development, became a principal in 2004, and assumed the role of president in 2017.

“Working alongside Kevin for much of my career has been a true pleasure,” Parks said. “His dedication to our clients and team members makes him the ideal leader for Berghammer’s next chapter.”

Parks will remain involved with the company over the next year as the transition takes place.