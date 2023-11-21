BelAir Cantina to open location in Green Bay’s Titletown District

TitletownTech building

Milwaukee-based Mexican fusion restaurant BelAir Cantina plans to open a restaurant in the Titletown District next, the Green Bay Packers announced.

The Packers are the master developer for the Titletown District.

BelAir Cantina will open a restaurant in the district’s TitletownTech building, 1025 Lombardi Ave. The restaurant will have doors facing Titletown Tech’s Hy-Vee Plaza to the south and also the parking area to the north of the building.

“We are thrilled to join the hospitality community at Titletown,” said Kristyn Eitel, owner of BelAir Cantina. “Not only is this an incredible opportunity for the BelAir brand and our growth, it’s an opportunity to participate in one of our state’s most cherished traditions: Green Bay football.”

BelAir Cantina has five Milwaukee-area locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Oak Creek and Brookfield, plus a location in Madison.

“BelAir has established a great following and reputation in the Milwaukee and Madison areas,” said Ed Policy, chief operating officer and general counsel for the Packers. “We know their unique brand of cuisine will be a huge hit with everyone in Titletown and we are pleased to welcome them to the Green Bay market.”

The Packers also said today that initial work is beginning on a two-story, 46,000-square-foot building in the Titletown District, and possible tenants may include a fitness center and other commercial uses.

