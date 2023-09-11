Behind the Scenes: GOP presidential primary debate

The first Republican presidential primary debate held last month at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee was a prelude to next summer’s political spectacle when the Republican National Convention takes place in Milwaukee in July. That’s especially true of the national media exposure that comes with hosting a large-scale political event ahead of a presidential election. The two-hour debate was broadcast exclusively by Fox News and covered by every major news outlet, drawing hundreds of journalists to Milwaukee from across the country – and some from overseas. On debate day, members of the press worked at assigned workstations in the media center while Fox News’ live debate coverage flashed across 30-plus TV screens scattered throughout the room. After the debate, credentialed media packed the adjacent, red-carpeted spin room to corral the candidates for follow-up questions once they exited the debate stage.