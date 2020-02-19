Bear Down Logistics closing in Sussex, cutting 95 jobs

Illinois-based Bear Down Logistics plans to close its facility at N53 W24700 S. Corporate Circle in Sussex, eliminating 95 jobs.

That facility is an Amazon delivery station that Bear Down operated from. Amazon’s operations will continue as normal.

In a notice sent to state officials, the company said it expects the closure to be permanent and the job separations will take place April 13.

Bear Down Logistics was one of several smaller delivery firms Amazon cut ties with, according to a Feb. 14 Bloomberg report. The others included Delivery Force and RCX Logistics.

The initial Bloomberg report said Bear Down had already notified Ohio, Virginia, Minnesota and Michigan facilities. It said the status of the Wisconsin operations was not immediately clear.

In a statement to Bloomberg, an Amazon spokeswoman said the company has responsibility to customers and communities to make sure its partners meet high standards for safety and working conditions.

“Occasionally we need to end a relationship with a partner and when this happens we are committed to helping the impacted employees find opportunities with other delivery service partners or to learn more about the thousands of available roles at Amazon delivery stations and fulfillment centers,” the statement said.