Bartolotta Restaurants to begin phased reopening

After a near four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Bartolotta Restaurants is beginning to revive its Milwaukee-area restaurants in light of a new normal for the restaurant industry.

The group announced Tuesday that Ristorante Bartolotta will resume service on July 8, as the first of Bartolotta’s 17 restaurants to reopen since mid-March. Other reopenings will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

“As we prepare to reopen, we are grateful for the continued support of our community and our partners, but most importantly we are thankful for our team members who did not give up on us during this time,” said Paul Bartolotta, chef, co-founder and owner. “This has been a challenging time for our community, but we are ready to move forward.

Unlike most area restaurants that relied on curbside pick-up and delivery service while dining rooms were mandated to shut down, Bartolotta’s kept its doors completely shut. In a late-April interview with BizTimes Milwaukee, Bartolotta said the decision was made with the safety of his 950 employees in mind.

Ristorante Bartolotta, located in the Wauwatosa Village area, has put a number of additional health and safety procedures in place to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, including expanded outdoor seating on its new courtyard, “La Terrazza.”

In addition, diners are required to wear face masks, place reservations and will be subject to temperature checks upon entry. Both indoor and outdoor seating is spaced out and separated by custom-made partitions, and will be disinfected after each party. The restaurant has installed UV-C technology to disinfect the air and hard surfaces inside the building.

Risorante Bartolotta’s executive chef Juan Urbieta has rolled out a revised rotating menu themed around various regions of Italy, starting with Tuscany. The menu will offer a traditional Italian Tuscan meal for $59 per person. Guests can build their own four-course meal by choosing an antipasti (appetizer), primi (pasta course), secondi (main course), and dolci (dessert).

“My family lived in Tuscany and I have missed being on the coast and the countryside of Toscana and in the city of Florence,” said Bartolotta. “With this menu, guests will be able to experience the beauty and charm of Tuscan dining without leaving Milwaukee.”

When it reopens next week, business hours will be limited to Wednesdays through Sundays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., with weekend lunch service beginning July 11. The lunch menu will include an additional three-course option for $49.