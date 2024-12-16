Barrett Lo’s updated Mayfair Mall development plans up for review

Detailed plans have been unveiled for the first phase of's (BLVD) massive development planned at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. The Milwaukee-based development firm is planningat the southern end of Mayfair Mall. Plans for the first phase up for consideration Thursday by Wauwatosa's Design Review Board. BLVD alreadyin September 2023, when plans were first revealed. The project's first phase will include two residential towers built directly south of the former Boston Store, with an attached parking structure with 650 parking spaces, plans show. At 20 floors, the north tower would include 256 apartment units with an approximately 2,500-square-foot ground floor retail space. The south tower would be 16 floors with 206 apartment units and an approximately 7,500-sqaure-foot ground floor retail space. The buildings would be connected on the lower floors with a shared first-floor lobby and lounge, and an amenity level, which would include an outdoor pool and barbecue area and indoor entertaining space and fitness center, plans show. Plans show that most of the apartment units would be studios and one bedroom, with some two- and three- bedroom units. Most units would have attached balconies. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="603309,603310,603311"] The project would be the first of three phases, with work possibly beginning in mid-2025, BLVD has said. A representative from BLVD did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday. Designed by Chicago-based architecture firm, the BLVD project will include modern sustainability features including green roofs, electric vehicle charging stations, bike and pedestrian pathways, renewable power sources and stormwater storage, plans show. Boston Store vacated its 211,000-square-foot Mayfair space in 2018 and the City of Wauwatosa purchased it in 2022 to redevelop the site. The city is working with Mayfair Mall's owner, New York City-based Brookfield Properties, to attract new retail tenants to refill the former Boston Store space. One of the tenants could be a Dick's World of Sports, according to multiple commercial real estate sources, which is a more experiential concept of Dick's Sporting Goods with offerings like batting cages, rock climbing and golf simulators. Official plans for the store have not been unveiled.