Barbara Bakshis: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Category: Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Notable Women in Commercial Banking Number of years working in your current industry: 35

35 Number of years with your current company/firm: 17

17 Undergrad degree/university: BBA Business Finance/UW River Falls

Barbara Bakshis has been a leader in helping commercial clients in southeastern Wisconsin for over 30 years.

As the co-founder of Fox River State Bank in 2003, her efforts helped the bank to grow and become a merger candidate with Greenwoods State Bank in May of 2019.

“Many of her clients have commented how important she is to their companies as she provides valuable advice on how to improve the results of their operations,” said Keith Pollek, executive vice president of Greenwoods State Bank. “Her tireless efforts have helped many companies grow and prosper, thus leading to new job creation in our community.”

Bakshis works closely with the Racine County Economic Development Corp. and business lending partners as a leader in SBA lending. She has served as the president of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of United Way – Racine County. She is actively involved in her church, St. Charles, and was heavily involved in efforts to combine the two Catholic grade schools in Burlington. Each summer, she works to coordinate volunteers for the Racine County Fair.

“(Bakshis is) an amazing banker and an exceptional person,” Pollek said.