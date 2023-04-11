Baird’s 2022 revenue down 18% from record high

By
-
Steve Booth, chairman and CEO, Baird

Milwaukee-based Baird posted its second highest net revenue ever in 2022 at $2.79 billion, a more than 18% drop from the prior year, according to figures released by the firm. The biggest shift from 2021, when Baird saw net revenues reach $3.41 billion, came in the company’s equity capital markets business. In 2021, the firm

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display