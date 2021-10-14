Baird names new president, chairman for its private wealth management business

Erik Dahlberg will become the president of the private wealth management business for Milwaukee-based financial services firm Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., the firm announced today. Dahlberg, currently the executive director for Baird’s private…

Dahlberg started at Baird as a financial advisor and later became a regional director. In 2012, he moved to Milwaukee to lead the southeastern Wisconsin market, where he also served as branch manager. Since becoming executive director for PWM in 2016, Dahlberg has overseen PWM’s entire branch network of more than 2,500 associates.

“While we may have new titles, Mike and I have been working side-by-side for more than 15 years,” said Dahlberg. “That partnership and continuity – for both associates and clients – will continue. I am incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited for all that’s ahead for us and the business.”

Schroeder recently celebrated his 35th anniversary at the firm where he started his career as a financial advisor. He has held the position of PWM president since 2001. During that time, the business has grown from 775 advisors to more than 1,300 and revenues have grown from $291 million to more than $1.3 billion this year.

“The future of our PWM business has never been brighter,” said Schroeder. “No matter the leader, our values remain true to the ‘The Baird Way’ and our mission remains steadfast: To provide the best financial advice and service to our clients and be the best place to work for our associates.”

Baird’s Private Wealth Management business has more than 1,300 financial advisors serving clients from over 160 locations in 33 states and has client assets of more than $239 billion.