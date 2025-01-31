Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Badger Meter sales reached new high in 2024, top $800 million

Acquires sewer monitoring system company for $185 million

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Badger Meter Inc. headquarters
Badger Meter Inc.'s headquarters in Brown Deer.
Learn more about:
Badger MeterSmartCover SystemsXPV Water PartnersCorey WilliamsKenneth Bockhorst

Brown Deer-based water meter manufacturer Badger Meter Inc. today announced total sales of $826.6 million, a record for the company, up 18% from $703.6 million in 2023. The company also reported a 35% increase in profits in 2024, with net earnings of $124.9 million compared to $92.6 million in 2023. For the fourth quarter, its

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.